IIT Madras partners with Mitsubishi Electric India for support of power semiconductor solutions

Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park has announced a collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric India Power Semiconductors to support the programmes conducted by the institute for the research and development of sustainable technologies. According to an official statement, the two have come under an agreement on September 14, 2022. Furthermore, the initiative by Mitsubishi Electric will support and help them by providing components, practical knowledge and workshops to help the students learn the innovative semiconductor technologies and provide power semiconductors as per the requirements of the institute.

It further added that the company has set-up a support centre to help resolve the queries and provide practical information to support the faculty and students in learning technologies for research and development.

“Make in India requires Design in India. We need the best of components to let our homegrown product compete with imported products and in the international market. Our partnership with Mitsubishi Electric India allows us to move towards this larger goal. Our products need to be developed through the best manufacturing process and have superior quality, while still being low cost,” Ashok Jhunjhunwala, professor and president, Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Research Park, IITM Incubation Cell, said.

According to Hitesh Bhardwaj, general manager, semiconductor and devices division, Mitsubishi Electric India, the partnership aims to bring technological upliftment in the educational system which can benefit to strengthen the roots of the upcoming generation. “We envision bringing technological development in India which is achievable through this initiative of educating the youth and helping them get familiar with the new advancements,” he further added.

The statement further mentioned that Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited aims to collaborate with such highly impactful institutions spread across the country which can empower the youth to contribute towards the development of indigenous technology that is sustainable for India.

