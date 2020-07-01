IIT Madras launches world’s first online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science; Check eligibility, fees

The IIT Madras online degree course will have three levels.

IIT Madras online degree: IIT Madras has launched world’s first online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science! As the world is moving towards digital education, India’s premier technology institution IIT Madras on Tuesday launched an online BSc Degree course in Programming and Data Science, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development said in a statement. The course was launched by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Prokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in an online event. The course has been launched keeping in mind the fact that Data Science is one of the fastest-growing sectors and currently, there is a huge gap between the demand for data scientists and the supply of qualified personnel, the institute said.

IIT Madras Data Science online degree: Eligibility criteria

For the online degree, the applicants must satisfy the following criteria:

They must have studied Mathematics and English in Class 10.

The applicants must have cleared Class 12 or its equivalent.

The candidates must be either currently enrolled in a Bachelor’s Degree programme or should have graduated with a Bachelor’s degree. Alternatively, the applying candidates may have dropped out from a Bachelor’s degree programme.

Apart from this, candidates must have access to a good internet connection and a laptop.

They should also be able to travel to the assigned exam centres for exams and quizzes every term.

Considering the pandemic situation, the institute has allowed an exception to the students who are currently appearing in Class 12 or equivalent exams and accepting their applications. However, they would be allowed to join the course only after having enrolled in a Bachelor’s programme at any college.

Apart from this, the institute is also offering option of Diploma Only Entry for working professionals, and those who have already learnt the fundamentals and only wish to obtain Diploma in Programming and/or Diploma in Data Science.

While the batch for the online degree course will commence in January next year, the applications for the diploma courses will be announced later in 2021.

Admission process for IIT Madras’ online degree

The candidates who wish to apply for the regular entry would have to fill the application form once they open and upload the requisite documents. The candidates would also be required to pay the application fee of Rs 3,000 for General, EWS and OBC-NCL candidates, while candidates who are SC, ST or PwD having 40% disability would have to pay Rs 1,500. Moreover, PwD candidates with 40% disability who are SC or ST would be required to pay Rs 750 application fee.

The applicants would then have to go through a qualifying process, where they will get access to 4 weeks’ content of four foundational-level courses. Along with the video contents, the candidates would be given assignments that they would have to complete and submit within deadlines. Based on the average scores of assignments in each course, the candidates who obtain a minimum score would be allowed to sit for a qualifier exam. These exams will be invigilated tests and will last 3 hours. The exam would cover all the four foundational courses and the candidates who get a minimum total qualifier score along with a minimum required score in each course would be allowed to register for the foundational level.

Course Structure

The IIT Madras online degree course will have three levels – Foundational, Diploma and Degree. Each level will last for a year and those who successfully clear each level would be able to either exit the course, or proceed to the next level. If a candidate successfully completes the foundational level, he/she would be able to exit the course with a Foundation Certificate from Centre for Continuing Education of IIT Madras, or they would be allowed to enroll for the Diploma Level. The fees for the Foundational level is Rs 32,000 for General, OBC-NCL and EWS students, Rs 16,000 for SC, ST or PwD students, and Rs 8,000 for PwD students who are SC or ST.

For the Diploma Level, candidates should have either successfully completed Foundational Level course or should have obtained Diploma Only Entry. The fees for this level is Rs 1,10,000, Rs 55,000 or Rs 27,500 depending on the category of students. Those candidates who entered through Diploma Only Entry would not be allowed to proceed to the Degree Level course upon successfully completing the level and would be allowed to exit with a Diploma in Programming and/or Diploma in Data Science. Candidates who proceeded from Foundational level would also have the option to exit with Diploma certificate in one or both the courses, or proceed to the next level upon successful completion.

The Degree Level course fee is Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000 or Rs 25,000 based on the category of the candidate and only those students who came via Regular Entry, Foundational Level and Diploma Level would be allowed to enroll. In this level, the candidates would have to choose one of the three allied areas of study – computer systems, computer applications or artificial intelligence and machine learning. Upon successful completion, the candidates would be awarded the BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science from IIT Madras.

More details regarding the course can be found at onlinedegree [dot] iitm [dot] ac [dot] in.