IIT Madras launches ‘Punch the Plastic’ campaign to spread awareness about sustainable development

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a ‘Punch the Plastic’ campaign, on the event of World Sustainability Day, being observed on October 26, 2022. The aim of the campaign is to deploy a new method to collect clean and dry plastic packaging for recycling options such as pyrolysis.

According to an official statement, as a part of the campaign students, faculty members and staff at IIT Madras have formed a ‘Sustainable Campus Collective’. The drive further aims to raise awareness among the campus residents on waste segregation, minimising water and energy usage.

The drive was launched on October 25, 2022 in the presence of Shanti Sheela Nair, retired IAS officer, Ligy Philip, professor, dean (planning), Nilesh J. Vasa, professor, dean (students) and Indumathi Nambi, professor, faculty advisor, Sustainable Campus Collective, IIT Madras, faculty and students.

“We believe that every individual in IIT Madras community should contribute their bit and strengthen the administration’s efforts towards making the campus the best in the country in terms of practising sustainability,” Nambi said.

She added the sustainability drive aims at making IIT Madras a truly sustainable campus in three aspects – zero waste campus, low carbon and low water footprint. “The drive takes into its fold hostels, academic zones, residential zones, places of worship, shops and schools. It encourages all students, staff, faculty, residents, school kids, supporting contract workers to voluntarily participate and make it successful,” she said.

Further, Ligy Philip elaborated about the institute’s initiatives in Wastewater recycling and a proposed bio-methnation plant for food waste.

The three major events launched on the occasion include Punch the Plastic Drive, Monkey Proof Food waste Dustbin Hackathon, Sustainability Champions Contest. The Institute also intends to organise competitions across schools, hostels, academic and residential zones and expand their reach beyond campus. These competitions will definitely encourage all residents on campus to internalise and implement the idea of sustainability in their everyday life.

