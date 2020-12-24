IIT Madras launches online courses in banking and finance sector; Check details here

The courses and their details can be found on the DSA website.

Banking and Finance upskilling: The field of banking and finance is becoming increasingly interesting and people have been looking to upskill themselves in the area. Keeping them in mind, the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) has decided to offer training in this field in collaboration with INFACT Pro Trainers. The programmes available in this field include digital banking, banking and finance, securities operations, equity derivatives, mutual funds as well as risk management. The courses are certified and will be taught online by IIT Madras’ Digital Skills Academy or the DSA.

A statement announcing the courses cited DSA at IIT Madras Founder and Coordinator Prof Mangala Sunder as saying that the institute aimed to provide necessary employment skills and relevant reskilling opportunities to graduation students as well as professionals in various industrial fields, so that they would be ready for their jobs as well as the industry.

During the course, several areas related to the sector would be covered with the help of large problem sets in order to prepare course takers for competitive exams in the field. The DSA-offered courses have been designed in a simulated office environment so that the students have almost real-life experience while studying. The platforms have been designed using AI so that corporate environments can be simulated while a student carries out various financial transactions. IIT Madras further said that the course would give students a learning experience which would be equivalent to working three months in an actual corporate.

INFACT Founder and CEO Dr Balaji Iyer said that the course has five benefits. It would be providing students with the academic excellence of IIT Madras with a curriculum which has been designed by senior professionals in the industry, which would be implemented through experiential learning in a virtual corporate environment. Moreover, students would be able to access the training modules online round the clock, and all of this for course fees that is significantly lower than that prevalent in the markets.

The courses and their details can be found on the DSA website.