IIT Madras launches online course ‘Premier Banker’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with InFact Pro, a certified trainer in the finance sector, to launch an upskilling program called ‘Premier Banker’. The online course is offered by the Digital Skills Academy of IIT Madras through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE).

Participants will receive a certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras, on successful completion of modules. In-house training complementing BFSI sector skills with leading banks for candidates who successfully complete the course is also under consideration, said an IIT Madras release.

Highlighting the unique aspects of Premier Banker, Prof K Mangala Sunder, head of Digital Skills Academy, Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras, said, “It is very important to offer courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner, and also focus on current markets and their requirements. With our nation aiming to move fast towards a $5-trillion economy, it is important such programs are offered soon with the help of premier faculty in finance and banking sector training companies like what our academy has proposed.”

Prof M Thenmozhi, department of management studies at IIT Madras and a former director of the National Institute of Securities Markets founded by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is the lead faculty member. She has been ranked among the top 100 Women in Finance in India in 2019 and 2020 by AIWMA. Prof Thenmozhi would be taking lectures on the principles and practices.

Course eligibility includes a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Undergraduate students in the second or third year of their study will also be considered for enrolment. Prior experience in the banking or financial services sector is preferred but not mandatory.

The course will provide an in-depth understanding of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds, and more. It will also provide a banking and financial toolkit, intensive training for analysis and forecast of financial health, and thorough grounding on fundamental principles of banking and finance.

Dr. Balaji Iyer, former vice president of ICICI Securities, will serve as co-lead for the training program and will be working with a group of illustrious banking experts for providing hands-on and tools-based training and deep skilling in various facets of banking.

Digital Skills Academy has been offering online training programs with more than 25 courses since 2018 with the expert guidance of NASSCOM IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council. DSA is chaired by Lakshmi Narayanan, founder CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Prof M S. Ananth, former director of IIT Madras and the founder of digital online learning in India through NPTEL.