IIT Madras launches online course on Construction Technology & Management

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an online certification course on Construction Technology and Management, which will teach the latest advances in construction technology and management practices.

This course is aimed at working professionals in structural design and construction firms but also at faculty in engineering colleges as well as students who intend to work in the construction industry and will expose them to cutting-edge construction management techniques and methods.

The course is also in line with the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for all) vision of V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, and to make an IIT-Quality education available to the wider society. The Institute aims to take this course to every practicing engineer and interested professional as well as students.

The course would be taught in online mode, which includes 126 hours of recorded online instruction and 42 hours of online live interaction with the faculty experts. A group of experienced senior faculty at IIT Madras will teach this course.

The first batch commences on September 1, 2023. Last date to apply is August 20, 2023. While there are no specific eligibility criteria, a background in architecture, civil, mechanical, electrical or management is preferred. Those interested can register on- https://code.iitm.ac.in/construction-technology-and-management

The course has ten modules, namely:

Engineering Economics

Concrete Technology

Road and Pavement Technology

Construction Planning and Control

Construction Processes & Productivity

Quality

Durability and Repair

Safety

Construction Contracts

Resource Constrained Schedule Optimization

CODE

The course will be offered through CODE. Established in 1986, the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), now renamed as ‘Center for Outreach and Digital Education’ (CODE), coordinates the outreach and online programmes of IIT Madras.

The centre’s activities include coordinating the Web-enabled MTech programmes; coordinating NPTEL and GIAN courses; coordinating IIT Madras’ BS Degree programms; short-term skilling programmes targeted towards Industry, Quality Improvement programmes, meant for faculty in engineering institutions, support for conferences, and book writing, among others.