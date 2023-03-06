IIT-Madras launches online BS programme aligned with semiconductor mission

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has launched a four-year online Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems programme, which was inaugurated by the union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. The programme’s primary aim is to address the increasing demand for qualified graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing industry in India, in line with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), according to an official statement.

The program is open to all students regardless of their age, they should have studied Mathematics and Physics in Class 12 or an equivalent level. The programme offers various exit options, including a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma, or a BS degree. The goal of the ISM is to transform the country into a worldwide centre for electronics manufacturing and design, the statement mentioned.

Admission to the programme is possible without JEE through an in-built 4-week qualifier process, the statement said. Candidates who apply would be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone, it added. “After the success of the BS in Data Science course, launched in 2020, IIT Madras now has another feather in its cap, the BS in Electronic Systems,” Pradhan said.



With inputs from PTI.