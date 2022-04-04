IIT Madras launches International Interdisciplinary Master’s Programme in nine interdisciplinary areas

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched International Interdisciplinary Master’s Programme (I2MP) today in nine interdisciplinary areas including Energy systems, Robotics, Quantum Science and Technology, Computational Engineering, Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, Data Science, Cyber Physical Systems, Complex Systems and Dynamics, and Biomedical Engineering.

The I2MP provides students with academic flexibility to learn and work in areas, defining the future of Global engineering and technology. The last date to apply for the programme is April 15, 2022.

The institue has been reaching out to students of several countries across the globe; however, special emphasis is given for increasing student enrolment from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

The institute claims to be one of the first educational institutions in India to offer Interdisciplinary master’s degrees. By launching this Master’s programme, IIT Madras aims to become an inclusive institute for international students. International students with exceptional performance in their undergraduate programs can pursue any of the interdisciplinary courses and the institute will also offer scholarships for meritorious international students taking this program.

The programme has been launched in the presence of professor V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras; and Deepak Karanjikar, chairman, Finance committee, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras; professor Mahesh Panchagnula, dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations); professor Preeti Aghalayam, advisor, Global Academic Programs, IIT Madras; and professor Prabha Mandayam, associate professor, IIT Madras.

“One of the important aspects of the National Education Policy 2022 is internationalisation of educational institutions. IIT Madras is excited to share the knowledge and expertise across the globe through the International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program,” Kamakoti said.

