IIT Madras launches International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program in nine areas

IIT Madras has launched an International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program (I2MP) in nine areas. The two-year programs pave the way for international students from any engineering background to be a part of IIT Madras. The institute aims to provide students with academic flexibility to learn and work in a glocal engineering and technology platform.

The application process will continue till March 31, 2022. Students with excellent academic records will get scholarships from IIT Madras.

The I2MP degrees are offered in nine interdisciplinary areas which includes energy systems, robotics, quantum science and technology, computational engineering, advanced materials and nanotechnology, data science, cyber physical systems, complex systems and dynamics, and biomedical engineering. International students can take up courses in Indian culture as well. A dedicated research skill course will also prepare them for thesis works of masters programs.

“Faculty have carefully selected courses that will take a competent undergraduate student from almost any field of engineering and make students a strong candidate in an interdisciplinary area. This is a great opportunity for students, often confined to traditional engineering disciplines, to explore contemporary areas of expertise.” conveyed professor Prathap Haridoss, dean of academic courses.

International students interested in traditional departmental programs can also apply to the Master’s programs in any of the 16 departments at IIT Madras.

