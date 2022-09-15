IIT Madras launches e-mobility course for working professionals

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched an industry-oriented online certificate programme on e-Mobility for working professionals, an official statement said. According to the statement, the feature of the course includes four out of the nine modules in the programme that have industry professionals delivering content.

The certificate programme was conceived with inputs from industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on technology trends, market trends and industry needs, the statement added.

The last date to register for the October 2022 batch of this course is September 30. The programme will provide an overview of the e-mobility eco-system and basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC.

Further, the statement mentioned that the course will be offered through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The programme contains 120 hours of video classes and another 40 hours of online contact classes with the faculty. The candidates need to complete regular assignments and a final evaluation, upon which they will receive a certificate. The first cohort will start in the beginning of October and registrations will happen on a first-come-first-served basis, the statement noted.

“We announced our dual degree in EV engineering late last year – a programme purely for our BTech students. Ever since, there have been many enquiries from industry friends about a need for re-skilling or up-skilling their existing employees as the auto industry rapidly migrates major volumes to EVs in the coming years,” V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

Further elaborating on the programme professor Devendra Jalihal, chairman, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, said the course is developed to address the needs of those engineers in companies who look forward to get a well-structured overview and introduction to the various aspects of e-Mobility – people in functions such as manufacturing, sourcing, quality, aftermarket, as well as engineers in product development who wish to move careers to eMobility.

