IIT Madras launches Centre for Responsible AI to ensure ethical, applied AI development.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Launches Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) to ensure ethical and applied AI Development. CeRAI will focus on interdisciplinary research in Responsible AI and aims to become a leading research centre with immediate impact on the deployment of AI systems in India, according to an official release.

The Centre for Responsible AI conducted its first workshop on ‘Responsible AI for India’ today (May 15, 2023). “AI is playing a major role in all our lives. Whether we know it or not, every day we are using AI-based technologies in some part of our life. It is very important that those at the policymaking level and those who are working at the cutting-edge of developing technologies are aware of the risks and challenges that remain while we are using the same technologies for solving societal problems, ensuring access to healthcare, making healthcare more affordable and making education more inclusive and making agriculture more productive,” Abhishek Singh, managing director, chief executive officer, Digital India Corporation, said.

CeRAI’s primary goal is to generate research outputs, including research articles published in high-impact journals and conferences, patents, and white papers. It also strives to create technical resources such as curated datasets (both universal and India-specific), toolkits, and software related to the field of Responsible AI. In addition, the centre hosted a panel discussion on “Responsible AI for India” during a workshop and aims to establish partnerships and collaborations with government organisations, academic institutions, and industries. CeRAI is presently actively involved in achieving its objectives, the release mentioned.

“We have now reached a stage where we have to assign responsibility to AI tools and interpret the reasons for the output the AI gives. Aspects of human augmentation, biassed data sets, risk of leakage of collected data and the introduction of new policies besides substantial research must be addressed. There is a growing need for trust to be built around AI and it is crucial to bring about the notion of privacy. AI will not take away jobs as long as domain interpretation exists,” V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

