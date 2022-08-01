IIT Madras launches BSc course in programming and data science with four-year BS degree option

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced to offer BSc in programming and data science with an option for a four-year BS degree in data science and applications. “As part of the BS level, students can do an eight month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes,” an official statement said.

According to the statement, the programme is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can get a certificate, diploma or degree. This provides flexibility to learners and empowers them to choose what they want to accomplish through this programme, it added.

Furthermore, students who are currently in class 12 can also apply and secure admission to the programme. Admitted students will start the programme after successfully completing their class 12, the institution said. In addition it stated that students from any stream can enrol and there is no age limit. As an eligibility criteria, the institution has said that anyone who has studied English and Mathematics in class 10 can apply for the course. Classes for the course will be held online, it stated.

According to the statement, currently more than 13,000 students are enrolled in the programme, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. “In-person exams are conducted in 116 examination centres across 111 cities in India. The examination centres have also been opened in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka,” it noted.

The last date to apply for the September 2022 term of the Data Science Program is August 19, 2022. Interested students can apply through the official website of IIT Madras. “Data science is one of the emerging topics. This is an employment-oriented programme in a domain where the demand is high for skilled resources,” V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

