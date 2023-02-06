scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

IIT Madras in collaboration with ISRO plans to develop astronaut training module 

ISRO aims to utilise advanced technologies to promote research and development in the domain of Extended Reality.

Written by FE Education
IIT Madras in collaboration with ISRO plans to develop astronaut training module 
An MoU has been signed recently between ISRO and IIT Madras.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) plans to develop a training module for the Indian Spaceflight Programme using Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality / Mixed Reality (AR / VR / MR), as per an official statement. 

Furthermore, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) aims to utilise the advanced technologies created at the newly-established eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) at IIT Madras to promote Research and Development (R&D) in the domain of Extended Reality.

In light of this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed recently between ISRO and IIT Madras for collaboration on the application of Extended Reality (XR) and other technologies in the Indian Human Spaceflight Program. 

Also Read

“XR Technologies has the potential to add value in many aspects of human spaceflight programme specifically in shortening the design cycle and simulating the space environment. We will start with developing models of physiological systems as well as design optimization studies,” M. Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, principle investigator, XTIC-IIT Madras, said.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 13:11 IST