IIT Madras in collaboration with ISRO plans to develop astronaut training module 

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) plans to develop a training module for the Indian Spaceflight Programme using Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality / Mixed Reality (AR / VR / MR), as per an official statement.

Furthermore, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) aims to utilise the advanced technologies created at the newly-established eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) at IIT Madras to promote Research and Development (R&D) in the domain of Extended Reality.

In light of this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed recently between ISRO and IIT Madras for collaboration on the application of Extended Reality (XR) and other technologies in the Indian Human Spaceflight Program.

“XR Technologies has the potential to add value in many aspects of human spaceflight programme specifically in shortening the design cycle and simulating the space environment. We will start with developing models of physiological systems as well as design optimization studies,” M. Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, principle investigator, XTIC-IIT Madras, said.