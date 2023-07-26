IIT Madras invites applications for BS in Electronic Systems for September 2023 batch

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened applications for September 2023 batch for its recently launched off-campus BS Degree in Electronic Systems programme. With emphasis on electronics, embedded programming, digital systems, and control engineering, the programme aims to enable students to apply the acquired engineering principles and knowledge to implement and improve systems and processes for applications. The last date to apply for the programme is August 27, 2023.

This newly launched BS programme in Electronic Systems has received over 1800 applications in the first round which closed on June 25, 2023, an official release said. Out of this, close to 1200 are regular entry candidates who will have to go through a Qualifier process which involves a Qualifier exam which will be conducted on August 6, 2023. The remaining applications are from JEE candidates who can get direct admission to the programme.

The programme is the second BS degree from IITM and is aligned with the country’s semiconductor mission. Designed in consultation with industry leaders, students after completing the programme will have strong fundamentals and industry-ready skills, ensuring high employability, the release said, The program incorporates in-person labs at IIT Madras ensuring hands-on practical training that enhances students’ understanding of electronic systems.

After completing the programme, students would have gained industry-ready skills so as to be employable across different sectors including automotive, semiconductor, and defence industries in various capacities such as electronic system designer, embedded system developer, electronic hardware specialist, system testing engineer, and electronics research engineer.

“With this programme, our aim is to equip learners with a diverse set of opportunities, enabling them to thrive in the ever-evolving professional landscape. By providing a comprehensive skill set, we ensure that graduates will be fully prepared to meet the dynamic needs of the industry and drive technological progress forward. At IIT Madras, we believe in empowering our students to explore their passions and pursue rewarding careers that align with their interests and aspirations.” Boby George, faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras and coordinator of the programme, said.

Prospective candidates who have completed grade 12 (or equivalent) with Physics and Mathematics are encouraged to consider this programme as a valuable opportunity for their academic and professional growth. Unlike traditional programmes, there is no age limit to join this programme, making it accessible to any individual seeking to upskill and reskill themselves in the dynamic field of electronic systems.

Upon completion of the programme, learners will receive a degree from IIT Madras, a testament to their expertise in electronic systems and will possess the necessary competencies to pursue diverse career paths. The institute also offers multiple exit options, enabling learners at different stages of their education journey to receive certificates and diplomas. Additionally, IIT Madras provides dedicated placement assistance to facilitate career opportunities for program graduates, ensuring their successful transition into the industry, the release noted.