IIT Madras invites applications for BS Degree in Electronic Systems; last date to apply is June 25

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its recently launched off-campus BS Degree in Electronic Systems programme. With emphasis on electronics, embedded programming, digital systems, and control engineering, the programme aims to enable students to acquire engineering principles and knowledge to implement and improve systems and processes for applications. The last date to apply for the programme is June 25, 2023.

According to an official release, the programme is the second BS degree from IITM and is aligned with the country’s semiconductor mission. Students after completing the programme will have strong fundamentals and industry-ready skills, ensuring high employability. The programme incorporates in-person labs at IIT Madras ensuring hands-on practical training that enhances students’ understanding of electronic systems.

Furthermore, this programme will open employment opportunities for students across different sectors including automotive, semiconductor, and defence industries in various capacities such as electronic system designer, embedded system developer, electronic hardware specialist, system testing engineer, and electronics research engineer.

“The BS Degree in Electronic Systems programme at IIT Madras is a groundbreaking initiative started in March this year. With our state-of-the-art labs and a comprehensive curriculum, we empower students to shape the future of automotive, semiconductor, defence, and beyond. The application deadline is approaching, and we warmly welcome aspiring students to join this remarkable programme,” V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

Prospective candidates who have completed grade 12th (or equivalent) with Physics and Mathematics are encouraged to consider this programme as a valuable opportunity for their academic and professional growth. Unlike traditional programmes, there is no age limit to join this programme, making it accessible to any individual seeking to upskill and reskill themselves in the dynamic field of electronic systems.

Upon completion of the programme, learners will receive a degree from IIT Madras, a testament to their expertise in electronic systems and will possess the necessary competencies to pursue diverse career paths. The institute also offers multiple exit options, enabling learners at different stages of their education journey to receive certificates and diplomas. Additionally, IIT Madras provides dedicated placement assistance to facilitate career opportunities for programme graduates, ensuring their successful transition into the industry, the release said.