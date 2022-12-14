IIT Madras launches Interdisciplinary Dual Degree programme on quantitative finance

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programme on ‘Quantitative Finance,’, as per an official statement. The course would be jointly offered by Departments of Management Studies, Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics for BTech dual degree students.

According to the statement, the IDDD on quantitative finance course is open to undergraduate students of all branches of engineering disciplines at IIT Madras. Existing students can choose to pursue the IDDD on Quantitative Finance from the sixth semester. The course will have an intake of 25 students. The first batch of students would be joining in January 2023.

“The course belongs to the IDDD (Interdisciplinary Dual Degree) family of five-year programmes of IIT Madras,” Prathap Haridoss, dean, academic courses, IIT Madras, said.

Currently, IIT Madras has a total of 12 Interdisciplinary Dual Degrees (IDDD) in areas including Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Data Science, Robotics and Electric Vehicles, among others.