IIT Madras Incubation Cell receives Rs 14 crores from Medibuddy founders

MediBuddy’s co-founders Satish Kannan and Enbasekar were among the first incubatee of IIT Incubation Cell, which was started in 2013 as a deep tech incubator.

The institution aims to create an ecosystem to support the budding entrepreneurs.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) Incubation Cell receives Rs 14 crores from MediBuddy for its growth and development purpose. MediBuddy’s co-founders Satish Kannan and Enbasekar (IIT-M Alumnus) were among the first incubatee of IIT Incubation Cell, which was started in 2013 as a deep tech incubator. 

IIT-M has catered more than 250 start ups and helped entrepreneurs to pave their way, survive and grow in a competitive market environment. The institution aims to create an ecosystem to support the budding entrepreneurs. 

“When all we had was an idea, IIT-M acknowledged the power nestled within it. The initial 5 lakh rupees that was given by IIT Madras helped us get started,” said Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy. 

MediBuddy is an Indian digital healthcare platform that serves healthcare needs to its customers. It has recently raised $ 125 million in Series C funding. 

