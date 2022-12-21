How IIT Madras plans to utilise $1 million of grant by Google to build Responsible AI Center

With the fresh grant of one million dollar by Google, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras plans to start a number of projects on artificial intelligence for Responsible AI Center, B Ravindran, head, Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras, told FE Education. “We aim to improve the accuracy rate of any AI-based system, and focus on excluded communities, and women-specific fields,” Ravindran explained.

Interestingly, the Responsible AI Center at IIT Madras will operate with collaborations with multiple stakeholders. “Google is one of our stakeholders. In the next fiscal year, we plan to partner with other industry figures from various disciplines including law, finance, and education,” Ravindran noted.

The AI Center aims to work on the inclusion of artificial intelligence across several fields which includes banking and finance, national policy making, education, health, among others.“We will also conduct workshops and awareness programmes to make AI inclusive in all sectors across India,” Ravindran said. Furthermore, the objectives will be worked out through multiple research projects, with involvement of experts from relevant fields. “Coursework materials will also be curated under the research curriculum,” he added.

Furthermore, the Responsible AI Center at IIT Madras is expected to start its operations in February, 2023. “Although we have already started several projects under artificial intelligence, the actual establishment of the Center will take place next year,” Ravindran said.