IIT-Madras expresses ‘deep disappointment’ over denial of Institute of eminence tag, calls UGC’s move ‘unfortunate’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Madras has expressed “deep disappointment” at not getting the prestigious status of the Institution of Eminence (IoE). IIT-Madras authority has submitted a letter to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in this regard, according to Indian Express report. Earlier this year the concerns of the Board of Governors (BoG) were conveyed to Javadekar by Chairman of IIT-Madras Pawan Goenka, the IE report says.

The UGC entrusted Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) to select 20 IoEs out of 114 applicants. The EEC sent a shortlist of 11 institutions for ’eminence’ status. IIT-Madras featured in that list along with IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Jadavpur University, Delhi University and Anna University, as per the IE report. Notably, the names of the proposed Jio Institute of Reliance Foundation, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and BITS-Pilani were there in the suggested list under the private category, the report says.

However, only six names, including three public institutions IISc, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi, were forwarded to the government. On July Javadekar made the announcement and disclosed the list. UGC cited that these public institutions were chosen based on the QS World University Rankings 2018, the IE report says.

Goenka reportedly informed Javadekar that the Board of Governors of IIT-Madras were surprised to learn that three public institutions were selected based on the rankings done by a commercial agency. He claimed that the selection procedure did not follow the central government’s National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) and findings of the EEC. Terming the UGC’s move to ignore IIT-Madras as “unfortunate”, Goenka said this could have an impact on the morale of teachers, students and scholars.

IIT-Madras boasts eminent alumni such as Kris Gopalakrishnan, Krishna Bharat, Vic Gundotra, Prabhakar Raghavan, P. S. Veeraraghavan etc.