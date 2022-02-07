IIT Madras establishes AquaMAP, an inter-disciplinary water management and policy centre

The centre will offer smart solutions for water problems by designing scalable models using innovative technologies.

To solve water problems in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras establishes a new inter-disciplinary water management and policy centre known as ‘AquaMAP’. The centre will offer smart solutions for water problems by designing scalable models using innovative technologies. These models will be implemented at various chosen locations across the country as proof of the concept.

This initiative has been supported by IIT Madras Alumni – Dr. Parasuram Balasubramanian, CEO, Theme Work Analytics, and Mr. Krishnan Narayanan, President, itihaasa Research and Digital by providing a seed grant of Rs 3 crore for two years and also helping in crafting the five-year plan.

Professor Ligy Philip is the Principal Investigator of AquaMAP. She will be supported by 20 other faculty members working on water-related issues and drawn from different departments such as chemistry, civil engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, management, humanities, and social sciences. Aqua Map comprises a governing body chaired by director IIT Madras and an advisory board that includes eminent people in the area of water technology, management, and policy.

Moving ahead with this endeavour, AquaMAP will collaborate with other IIT Madras water research centers such as Sutram, International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) – IIT Madras, and PCoE on Water and Sustainability, and other partners as well.

The key outcomes that are expected from AquaMAP in the medium or long term include the capability to address complex real-life water problems through consortia approach, establish as an entity that can deliver solutions with wide impact and application, address at least three chronic water issues through grand challenges and their successful translation into pilot projects, completing pilot studies in at least six water innovation villages or towns that can be replicated for water management and policy implementation, within the country. Along with setting up a state-of-the-art hydro-informatics laboratory and establish an alumni and community engagement model.

Read also: Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions