IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy launches ‘Premier Banker’ course in partnership with InFact Pro

IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy partners with InFact Pro to launch ‘Premier Banker’ course and aims to provide an in-depth understanding of banking and finance including digital banking, mutual funds and more along with banking financial toolkit, intensive training for analysis and fore-cast of financial health.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to opt for the course as well final and second year students of UG. On successful completion of the Premier Banker course, candidates will receive a certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras.

The course will include over 240 hours of training for 4 to 6 months consisting of modules with hundreds of questions and multiple assignments to prepare students for a career in banking and financial services. In-house training complementing BFSI Sector skills with leading banks is also under consideration for candidates who successfully complete the course.

Professor M Thenmozhi, Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras, is the lead faculty member and would be taking lectures on the principles and practices. Balaji Iyer, former vice president of ICICI Securities will serve as co-lead for the training program

“It is very important to offer courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner and also focus on current markets and their requirements. With our nation aiming to move fast towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, it is important such programs are offered soon with the help of premier faculty in finance and banking sector training companies like what our academy has proposed.” said professor K. Mangala Sunder, head of Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras.

