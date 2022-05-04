IIT Madras Computer Science courses now available for public

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has made its Computer Science courses available to everyone. This initiative is also a major step towards realising the vision of professor V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, who is keen to make high quality education accessible to rural India.

The faculty member from the department of Computer Science and Engineering have created a portal comprising the core courses, accessible by the students, educational institutions and anyone else interested. The core Computer Science courses are on programming, Data Structures, Computer Organisation and Algorithms. Each course has YouTube recordings of live lectures that were taught to IIT Madras students during pandemic.

“The recordings of live lectures for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) core courses at the undergraduate level and the graduate level, by the faculty of the Department are expected to be helpful to the students in Engineering Colleges to learn the underlying concepts and principles of the subjects of these courses in the right manner,” professor C Chandra Sekhar, head, department of CSE, IIT Madras, said.

“It would also be beneficial to the teachers in Engineering colleges to get to know how to effectively teach the important and fundamental subjects in Computer Science and Engineering and how to equip the students with the problem solving skills. It is hoped that the portal would be used to improve the quality of teaching and learning the CSE core subjects in Engineering colleges in India,” Sekhar added.

The department also planned to engage senior students to conduct live tutorial sessions where they would clarify the doubts of students along with creating randomised quizzes in the future for better evaluation. .

According to Rupesh Nasre, associate professor, department of CSE, IIT Madras, the portal has been created to help students who could not study at IIT Madras, especially those from remote and rural areas of the country. They will have access to the same curriculum that is taught in the institute. This initiative will ensure that quality material is accessible to all students.

