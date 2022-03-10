IIT Madras collaborates with Walmart Global Tech to accelerate research and skilling

As a part of the collaboration, IITM students and WGT associates will work together on research projects, facilitated by the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR) at IITM.

IIT Madras has signed an MoU with Walmart Global Tech (WGT) to accelerate research in new areas of technology while focusing on training programs to upskill talents. This partnership will provide continuing education to Walmart associates and collaborate on corporate social responsibility projects for their India operations.

According to Suresh Kumar, global CTO and CDO, Walmart Inc., “WGT develops and manages the foundational technologies on which our customer experiences around the world are built. We are a human-led, tech-empowered company, and our talented associates in India are critical to driving Walmart’s global businesses and leading the next retail disruption. Many of our associates, including me, sharpened our engineering and analytical skills while studying at IITM. Our association with IITM will help us further empower our teams, collaborate on digital innovation, and strengthen the education ecosystem in India.”

The agreement was signed at an event in Chennai in the presence of IITM alumnus Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer, and chief development officer, Walmart Inc., and professor Mahesh Panchagnula, dean – alumni and corporate relations, IITM and Judith Ravin, the U.S. consul general in Chennai.

Moreover, WGT will work with the entrepreneurs incubated by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell and will also have access to training programs to upskill talent and fit them as per them changing needs of the retail and eCommerce industry.

“WGT and IITM have many areas for collaborative growth such as sustainability, AI, and energy engineering. We are keen to grow this into an impactful partnership to benefit a broad cross-section of stakeholders including students and faculty members of IIT Madras.” said professor Panchagnula.

