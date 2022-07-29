IIT Madras collaborates with Tamil Nadu Task Force to implement scientific approach to road safety

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has collaborated with the Government of Tamil Nadu to implement a scientific enforcement approach to road safety. A Memorundum of Understanding for this partnership was signed recently between the Special Task Force, Road Safety, Government of Tamil Nadu and the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety CoERS, IIT Madras, an official statement said.

According to an official statement, the initiative aims to use a ‘design thinking’ approach developed by Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, RBG Labs, IIT Madras and will be implemented by stakeholder departments of Tamil Nadu involved in road safety, especially the Tamil Nadu police.

“It is important to understand the socio-economic burden of road accidents on society and family due to young students and breadwinners losing their lives. The adoption of a scientific approach to road safety is a must,” C Sylendra Babu, IPS, director general of police, Tamil Nadu, said.

The partnership aims to bring outcomes which includes conducting forensic accident audits at identified crash spots and developing a comprehensive and scientific crash investigation taking into factor the human, vehicle and road environment. Furthermore, it aims to submit a detailed crash investigation report covering all aspects of safety and recommendations for the hotspots for prevention of accidents along with photographs.

In addition, it also focuses on designing a framework for conducting empirical ground studies, identification of gaps in data collection and providing a structured methodology for data collection and analysis and providing recommendations on data-driven process improvements in enforcement strategies.

“Leveraging the technical and robust field level experience of Tamil Nadu Police along with a large amount of data available with them, we have no doubt that a very robust and comprehensive road safety framework will be developed through this interaction at the shortest possible time,” V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

