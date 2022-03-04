IIT Madras collaborates with Portescap on medical innovation using robotics

The project aims to focus on creating an innovative rehabilitation robot to help people with arm impairments.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with the Motion Technology Firm Portescap and Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, to develop medical innovation using robotics for rehabilitation. The project is facilitated by the Office of Institutional Advancement and aims to focus on creating an innovative rehabilitation robot, Arm Rehabilitation Robot (AREBO), to help people with arm impairments.

The project also aims to serve as a tool for therapists to remotely monitor performance and plan therapy accordingly. It is led by professor Sujatha Srinivasan, faculty head,TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) and professor Sivakumar Balasubramanian, CMC Vellore.

AREBO is a six-degrees-of-freedom robot for training individual joint movements at the shoulder and elbow for persons with neurological and musculoskeletal conditions which includes stroke, arthritis, cerebral palsy, and Parkinson’s disease. The robot is designed in a way to connect either the left or right arm of a user, and provides safe training of the arm.

Commenting on the project, professor Sujatha Srinivasan, head of R2D2, IIT Madras said, “The project leverages the strengths of R2D2 in developing and taking to market, functional and affordable devices for movement disability, while also drawing from the bioengineering and clinical expertise of CMC. Research and Development costs covered through CSR support are crucial to achieve the eventual goal of taking high-quality devices to the market at affordable prices.”

As a second project funded by Portescap, IIT Madras has partnered with Institute of Neurosciences, Kolkata, to develop a lower limb exoskeleton for ‘Gait Training’ of stroke and spinal cord injury patients, which is under process.

