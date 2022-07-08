IIT Madras collaborates with NICF to organise capacity building and skill development programmes

National Institute of Communication Finance (NICF), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced to organise a two-day Capacity Building and Skill Development Programme for Small Licensees on July 7 and 8, 2022.

The programme aims to equip small entrepreneurs in the telecom sector with latest technological developments and empower them with the management and skill development for ‘Digital India’ program of the Government.

According to the institute, the zonal capacity-building programme has been organised by NICF in partnership with IIT Madras and with the participation of officers of DoT, NTIPRIT, ISRO, NSSC, CGCA, CCAs, LSAs and IIT students besides the licensees in categories UL ISP ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’; UL VNO ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and Access B; ISP IT from Service Areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh and ISP Association of India.

“Today, we have the National Digital Communication Policy, which calls for ‘Broadband for All’ goal. The idea is that every citizen has a right to a broadband connection. Equitable access to information demands that everyone has access to the Internet. The other national goal which is relevant in this content is digital, social and economic inclusion,” K. Rajaraman, chairman (Digital Communications Commission) and secretary (Telecom), department of telecommunications, Government of India, said.

“The NICF is the apex training institute of the DoT, mandated to train Government servants of various levels. As per revenue statistics for FY 221-22, these ISP and VNO licensees contributed 361 crores out of total revenue of 6327 crores accounting for only 5.7% of the pie which indicates growth potential available to these licensees,” Srikanta Panda, director-general, National Institute of Communication Finance (NICF), Department Of Telecommunications (DoT), said.

According to an official statement, the day two of the programme will have panel discussions on skill development in telecom, regulatory compliance, and impact of satellite communications on small licensees.

