IIT Madras collaborates with Ministry of Ayush for AYURTECH 2022

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced to partner with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, to organise a major event on the indigenous system of medicine in India. The institute aims to provide a forum for the AYUSH scientists and researchers to hear from the experts in academia and industry.

IIT Madras Department of Biotechnology has also organised a six-day continuing Medical Education (CME) program on ‘Technological interventions to standardise the indigenous system of medicine in India’ called AYURTECH 2022-CME, from 20th to 25th June 2022. The CME program is being sponsored by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

This includes lectures by experts from Academia and Industry across the country followed by a hands-on workshop exclusively designed for the CME participants, who are nominees from the nodal research and academic centres under the Ministry of AYUSH.

It was also a platform to network, share and showcase one’s research findings among the peers in the field from industry and academia including technical institutes, Industry, AYUSH colleges and medical hospitals for prospective collaborations.

In addition, the Department of Biotechnology has also announced to organise a lecture series open to students, academicians and Industry working on AYUSH sciences and natural products to create increased awareness and promote interest for interdisciplinary research and education in the field of AYUSH.

The interactive lecture series broadly covered the areas of applied plant biotechnology, medicinal chemistry, bioinformatics and biological sciences. Eminent scientists, faculty and researchers actively working in allied areas, who are affiliated to various national-level institutes of repute and industry, were speakers for the two events.

“There is a huge need for Indian medicines to have the technological support to take them to the next level. This will provide empirical and scientific evidence for Indian medicines. There is a need to focus on research that will lead to filing more patents for Indian medicines,” V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

