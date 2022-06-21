IIT-Madras collaborates with Army for 5G testbed project for use at borders

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) has announced partnership with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras to establish a 5G Testbed at the Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow, Indore, for the army’s operational use of 5G technology, especially along the borders, the institute said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, on behalf of the Army Training Command, Shimla, and Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT- Madras, in the presence of Army officials and faculty of the institute.

The collaboration aims to give an impetus to induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of the armed forces. “It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate exchange of ideas for development of new technology,” a release said.

As per the MoU, IIT-Madras would provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G-enabled future communications.

“Latest communication technologies like 5G have a great relevance to the armed forces and it is important for their officers to acquaint themselves with such developments,” Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO chair professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-Madras, said.

With inputs from PTI.

