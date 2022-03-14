IIT Madras CFI Open House 2022 featuring over 60 innovative tech projects returns to physical mode

The annual event showcased autonomous vehicles, rockets, electric formula car entirely made by the students.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Centre For Innovation’s Annual ”Open House” event has returned to physical mode this year, showcasing more than 60 innovative tech projects by students. The event was opened to industry and business leaders, faculty, alumni and students.



The event was also accessible on a metaverse platform called ”Gather Town” to showcase the innovations to those not present physically. During the occasion, the new website of CFI has also been launched.



“Innovation is the heart of any academic institution. This activity taken up by CFI provides not only a platform for young innovators to showcase their creations but serves as a great source of inspiration for other young students to innovate,” professor V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said at the event.



The Open House hosted projects such as an autonomous vehicle called the ”Bolt,” by CFI Team Abhiyaan, Team Abhyuday’s rocket, Team Avishkar’s Hyperloop, a ”Sports Science and Analytics’ projects done in collaboration with Sports Science Centre of Excellence, IIT Madras, a Bird Diverter project undertaken in partnership with Wildlife Institute Of India, and projects on Blockchain Technology. The event also hosted several industry-proposed projects, such as the Job Aggregator project with TMI Group and the Dental Implant Project.



IIT Madras claims its Centre for Innovation as India’s largest student-run 24/7 innovation lab. It is home to 13 clubs, four competition teams and more than 700 members and provides a platform for the students of IIT Madras to apply their engineering knowledge and materialize their ideas into products.



According to professor Nilesh Vasa, dean (students), IIT Madras, “The CFI is a student-driven facility, which inspires students to work creatively and in a collaborative manner towards new technological developments. Open house organized by the CFI will showcase the affiliated team’s achievements and dreams which they would like to implement towards realizing the novel technological frontiers.”

