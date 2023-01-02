IIT Madras Centre of Excellence works DRDO on Advanced Defence Technologies

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced an operation of a Research Centre dedicated to defence technologies in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop advanced technologies for national defence and security needs of the nation, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, the centre has now been taken over by IIT Madras and converted into a ‘Centre of Excellence,’ an interdisciplinary research group that brings in faculty and researchers from multiple departments to undertake translational research.

“Called ‘DRDO Industry Academia- Ramanujan Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-RCoE), this centre has been established to conduct directed research in advanced technologies for defence and security and to create a world-class research centre developing cutting-edge technologies. It will also make a major contribution towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector,” it said.

“IIT Madras will develop core competencies in research areas identified with DRDO to support future DRDO programs. This will help in skill development and generating scientific and technological trained manpower including DRDO in the crucial technological areas,” Manu Santhanam, dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said.