IIT Madras, BSE Institute to offer joint course in business analytics

IIT Madras

BSE Institute has signed a MoU with IIT Madras to offer a joint course in business analytics. “It will provide opportunities to students who aspire for an optimal learning environment, with a diverse peer group, and a global, lifelong network of trusted connections,” BSE Institute said in a statement.

Business analytics enables working professionals with in depth understanding of the key technologies used in analytics—data mining, machine learning, visualisation techniques and statistics.

The programme, IIT Madras added, is designed on a schedule that minimises disruption of work and personal pursuits, spread over one year (part-time), focusing on overview of the field of analytics.

“The use of business analytics has grown in all areas, including financial services, healthcare, government, retail, e-commerce, media, manufacturing and services. This has led to an increase in the demand for employees with an analytical approach to management who can utilise data, understand statistical and quantitative models, and are able to make better data-driven business decisions,” said Ambarish Datta, MD & CEO, BSE Institute.

“As we enter the digital era, data holds the key. It is the next generation oil to fuel the economic growth of any organisation. This certificate course will introduce and train one on the fundamental building blocks required for high-end data analytics across all disciplines of applications,” said V Kamakoti, professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, IIT Madras.