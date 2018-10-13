IIT-Madras, Australian varsity to set joint research centre

The pact was signed recently by Ramamurthi and Chancellor of Swinburne varsity Graham Goldsmith.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has signed an agreement with Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, to set up a joint research centre here.

The centre would provide opportunities to share research facilities, enable collaboration among researchers and joint supervision of doctoral-level research and develop industry-level partnerships, a press release said.

“The agreement with Swinburne is another step towards enhancing our collaboration and involving industry in transformative research that has an impact across the world”, director of IIT-Madras professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi said in the release.

The pact was signed recently by Ramamurthi and Chancellor of Swinburne varsity Graham Goldsmith.

“Swinburne is the first Australian university to have a joint PhD programme with IIT-Madras. The research centre will assist in enhancing and scaling up our relationship and

creating social and economic impact,” the release quoted Goldsmith as saying