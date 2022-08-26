IIT Madras alumni launches ‘AskIITM’ website to help IIT aspirants

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) alumni have launched ‘AskIITM.com,’ a website for IIT aspirants where they can directly reach out to IIT Madras alumni and get answers to all the queries ranging from placements, faculty and academics to campus culture at IIT Madras. The platform has been launched on Friday, August 26, 2022.

According to an official release, the visitors can browse the website of AskIITM to look at the existing questions as well as ask their own questions on this website. The platform claims to be an alumni-run initiative to help those aspiring for IIT Madras.

“Aspirants go to social media to find information but there is so much information that it is confusing. The need for a credible source of information is very high,” Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

Furthermore, the statement added that the website aims to allow anyone to ask a question related to the institute the answers to which will be provided within 48 hours by a team of alumni and student volunteers. “Those asking questions will be given a response via email and/or Whatsapp, and the new question will be visible on the site to benefit others,” the statement said.

“Our alumni are best placed to answer questions about IIT Madras since they have first-hand experience of both the Institution as well as placements after graduation,” Mahesh Panchagnula, dean (alumni and corporate relations), IIT Madras, said.

As part of the AskIITM effort, the IIT Madras Alumni Association has announced plans to host interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada between September 2 to 4, 2022.

It further added that candidates writing JEE can attend these events and can ask questions to the director and alumni present. In addition, there will be virtual tours of the campus and departments on 10-11 September 2022. “The website has been set up to make the lives of aspirants and their parents easier,” Amrutash Misra, team lead, AskIITM, said.

