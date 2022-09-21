IIT Madras, Accenture set up center of excellence for collaborative research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries.

According to the official statement, the specific areas of collaboration under this partnership include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet of things (IIoT), digital twin systems (DTS) and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services. The CoE will work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage startups to drive innovation and research in these areas, the statement added.

“Advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth in a fluid and rapidly changing environment, and industry academia partnerships are crucial for developing solutions and talent for the future,” Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – advanced technology centers, India, Accenture, said.

Further, Raghavan Iyer, senior managing director, innovation lead – integrated global services, Accenture technology, said innovations in areas such as AI, IoT, autonomous robotics systems and digital twins are necessary to fuel the next era of industrial revolution. “Through our collaboration with IITM, we look forward to create powerful and purposeful solutions that can drive impact,” he said.

“We have actively collaborated with innovative organizations globally to co-innovate disruptive products and services in new and emerging areas. Our partnership with Accenture brings intellectual and practical skills that are necessary for our student researchers for the future,” V Kamakoti, director, IITM, said.

Earlier, Accenture collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru to establish Accenture Center for Advanced Computing. University collaboration has been key to Accenture’s innovation agenda, the statement noted.

Also Read: ‘Lesson learnt from shortcomings’ says Byju’s CEO as ed-tech shifts focus to profitable growth

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn