IIT Kharagpur witnesses more than 1,600 placements in phase I of placement drive, highest package stands at Rs 2.4 crore

IIT Kharagpur placements: Students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) have been given over 1,600 placement offers this year, the highest among all the IITs. The achievement was announced by the premier institute on Saturday. IIT Kharagpur added that the feat was achieved in the Phase I of the 2021 placement season, and the target was achieved within 10 days. What’s more is the highest offer. A student received an offer of Rs 2.4 crore. Apart from that, 22 other students received CTC offers ranging between Rs 0.9 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, and more than 10 of these offers came from domestic companies.

The process was held early this year, which is why IIT Kharagpur was able to conclude its first phase of placement for 2021 by December 11 itself. The second phase of placements is scheduled to begin in the second week of January next year. In fact, the placement season in the institute began with IIT Kharagpur’s placement cell receiving more than a whopping 400 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

On December 7, which was the seventh day of the placement drive, 1,500 students of IIT Kharagpur were placed, surpassing the total placement figures of all the previous years, the institute said. Meanwhile, more than 35 offers have been received from international companies.

The institute has also reported an increase in the average number of hires per company, which it said led to the number of offers per day increasing overall. In this phase, over 245 companies took part in the placement drive at IIT Kharagpur, with companies ranging across sectors like high-level coding, software, consulting, analytics, banking/finance, core engineering, as well as high-frequency trading.

Among key names that participated are Google, Microsoft, Uber, Micron Technology, Excel and Honeywell.