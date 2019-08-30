IIT Kharagpur research park inaugurated, first in eastern India

The park, spread over 10 acres in Rajarhat area in th northeastern fringes of Kolkata

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has set up eastern India’s “first” research park here, a professor of the premier institute said on Thursday. The park, spread over 10 acres in Rajarhat area in th northeastern fringes of Kolkata, was inaugurated through remote control by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal during the 65th convocation of IIT Kharagpur held on Tuesday.

“The research park, which is first-of-its-kind in eastern India, will seek to develop and impart skills o product development, technology transfer, technology commercialisation and patenting,” Partha Pratim Das, professor in-charge of the park, said.

The Rs 100 crore research park is equipped wit incubation and research centre where academic programmes could be conducted jointly with industry experts, he said.