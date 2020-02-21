IIT-Kharagpur ranked 2nd among Indian higher education institutes

Eleven institutes of India featured in the top-100 list.

IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal has been ranked second among higher educational institutes of India in the ‘Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Ranking 2020’. The Indian Institute of Technology has been ranked 32nd in the overall global ranking, a jump from the 55th rank last year, the IIT-KGP said in a statement on Friday. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), ranked 16th globally, is India’s top-ranked institution.

On the rise in ranking, IIT KGP Director Prof V K Tewari said, “In the recent past, we have taken measures to maintain a globally competitive faculty-student ratio while ensuring best-in-class quality.” The Jadavpur University in Kolkata is ranked third among all the state-run universities in the country and first among all such universities in the Eastern region, the JU said here. No other state-run university from the Eastern zone has been able to make the cut, it said.

A JU professor said the institute has always got higher berths in different rankings due to its high academic standards in the domain of scientific research and excellence in different fields. A total of 56 Indian universities appear in the full ranking of a total of 533 universities across emerging economies of the world. Eleven institutes of India featured in the top-100 list.