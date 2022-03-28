IIT Kharagpur launches supercomputer PARAM Shakti

The supercomputing facility aims to accelerate research and development activities in multidisciplinary domains of computational and data sciences of IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur has launched supercomputer PARAM Shakti inaugurated by West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday. PARAM Shakti was developed under the National Supercomputing Mission, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Science and Technology.

The supercomputing facility aims to accelerate research and development activities in multidisciplinary domains of computational and data sciences of IIT Kharagpur and other academic and research and development institutes, according to a statement.

“Innovation and research are determinants whether a nation will continue to be on incremental trajectory or not. It is time that we invest in quality education and make it available to those who do not possess the amenities,” Dhankhar said.

A supercomputer is a very fast computer used in advanced scientific applications.

According to IIT Kharagpur director, professor Virendra K Tewari, the institute plans to celebrate its platinum jubilee after four years by being among the top 10 universities of the world in niche areas such as affordable healthcare, precision agriculture and food nutrition and artificial intelligence.

With inputs from PTI.

