IIT Kharagpur appoints Rajendra Prasad Singh as its new chairman of Board of Governors

Former chairman and managing director of Power Grid Corporation Rajendra Prasad Singh has been appointed as the chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur. Singh, presently is the chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIT Bhubaneswar and has been given the additional responsibility of IIT Kharagpur effective from July 12, 2022, a statement stated.

Singh succeeds Sanjiv Goenka (founder and chairman of RPSG Group), as the new chairman, IIT Kharagpur.

Apart from being the former chairman and managing director of Power Grid Corporation and independent director of Azzure Power Global Ltd, Singh had been the Chairman of the Board for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna for a period of three years from 2009-2012.

He had completed his Bachelors of technology (BTech) and Master of Technology (MTech) in Mechanical Engineering from Banaras Hindu University and began his career at TISCO in power generation, operation and maintenance of power projects.

“We welcome Rajendra Prasad Singh as the new Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur and look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations,” professor Virendra Kumar Tewari, director, IIT Kharagpur was quoted as saying in the statement.

With inputs from PTI.

