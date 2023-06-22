IIT Kanpur to offer 10 special scholarships to top 100 JEE Advanced rankers

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has announced to offer a special scholarship programme for the All-India Top 100 rank-holders of JEE Advanced 2023, for the third year in a row. Named “Bright Minds Scholarships”, the initiative constitutes ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE Advanced 2023, an official release said.

IIT Kanpur introduced the scholarships for the first time in 2021 with support from alumnus Lokvir Kapoor. The motive behind the Bright Minds Scholarships is to support and encourage meritorious students, as they transition to the IIT ecosystem. The scholarships will cover all the expenses including tuition and living during their stay at IIT Kanpur, the release added.

“IIT Kanpur is known for its pioneering efforts in furthering higher education in India for more than six decades now. We strive to offer the best of facilities and environment to our students. This unprecedented initiative serves as a testament to our commitment to recognise and reward academic excellence. By conferring these scholarships upon the top 100 JEE rankers, we strive to encourage meritorious students and help them make their academic aspirations into tangible realities,” Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, said.

The scholarships would be awarded to select students who would get admission into BTech/BS Programmes in the 2023-24 academic year. Each of the eligible students would be offered an annual scholarship of Rs three lakh, which would cover their expenses during the UG programme. The selected students will be given scholarship for all 4 years of UG Programme provided they maintain minimum Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 8.0.

On average, an undergraduate student at IITK expends a sum of about Rs 12 lakh over the course of their four-year B.Tech/BS programme. From tuition fees to accommodation and transport, from books to health insurance, every facet of the students’ educational journey shall be taken care of by these scholarships.

Annual fee structure and expenses of an undergraduate student at IIT Kanpur: