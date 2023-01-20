IIT Kanpur to introduce joint doctoral degree in association with University of Alberta, Canada

Under a collaboration agreement signed on Thursday, the IIT-Kanpur and the University of Alberta in Canada will establish a joint research program for the next one year. The two universities’ doctoral students will be allowed to conduct research at their partner institution.

The goal of the agreement is to establish a framework for collaboration between faculty members from both universities. It will also encourage the exchange of ideas related to the development of energy-efficient technologies.

The joint doctoral programme will provide students with the opportunity to study under the mentorship of world-renowned faculty at both institutions in key research areas and will encourage them to undertake collaborative research in the field of energy materials, systems and technologies.

The agreement was signed by Abhay Karandikar, the Director of IIT-Kanpur, Dhirendra Katti, the Dean of IIT-Kanpur’s International Relations, and William Flanagan, the University of Alberta’s Vice-Chancellor.

During the ceremony, Karandikar noted that the collaboration between the two universities would allow students to participate in the joint program and work with prominent faculty members from both institutions. It will also help foster the development of joint research programs between the two schools.

The collaboration between the two universities is a significant step in the development of the IIT-Kanpur research and development ecosystem. It will allow the two schools to share their expertise and promote research in various areas of mutual interest.