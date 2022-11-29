IIT Kanpur starts registration for UpStart’22

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has started registrations for the annual UpStart national business model competition. According to an official release, the competition is being organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell – IIT Kanpur’s student-run entrepreneurship body. The national level pitching competition will host startups to go through multiple rounds of screening, brainstorming sessions at different levels, and face to face mentoring. Finalists will get to develop their ideas and hone their business plans with a panel of mentors.

As per the statement, under the UpStart competition, five or more shortlisted startups will go through four weeks-long one to one mentoring and brainstorming sessions with a mentor. Startups will get to discuss their ideas and business plans to build a proper legal, operational and structural framework. This one-on-one interaction with experienced Entrepreneur-cum-Mentors from the country aims to provide network enhancing opportunities for the startups.

Following the mentoring sessions, the shortlisted startups will be invited to E-Summit’22 at IIT Kanpur for the finale, starting with One-Minute Elevator Pitches. Shortlisted startups from this session will move to the Final Pitching round, where they will be given the chance to modify their pitch based on the inputs they received. The shortlisted startups will then participate in a 10-minute pitch, followed by Q&As, to present their improved business plans before the UpStart panel of judges, who will give the verdict on the final standings.

Startups which are incorporated at least, if not registered on or after January 1, 2019, and are not VC-funded, are eligible to register for UpStart’22. The UpStart Nationals are scheduled in three cities – on December 4, 2022 in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and on December 10, 2022 in Delhi. The Investor Panel will vary based on the city.

Nationals will be followed by one on one mentoring for the shortlisted startups who will get to pitch at IIT Kanpur in UpStart Finale. The winners are guaranteed numerous incentives including, but not limited to, on-the-spot funding, cash prizes, incubation at SIIC IIT Kanpur, one-on-one mentorship from industry professionals and networking opportunities at ESummit’22, the flagship event of Entrepreneurship Cell IIT Kanpur. The last date to register for the competition is November 30, 2022.

