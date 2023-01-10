IIT-Kanpur partners with RITES for sustainable future

Indian Information of Technology (IIT) Kanpur collaborates with RITES Limited for mutual assistance and cooperation to strengthen and develop a sustainable future by “Transforming to Green”, as per an official statement.

As a part of the partnership, the institution aims to explore opportunities in the areas of sustainability, including ESG and carbon-related works such as carbon neutrality in sectors such as steel, cement, and power among others. The MoU also includes research and development-related works on air quality sensors to align RITES with the vision of MoEFCC and MoHUA to address air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and solid waste management, it said.

Furthermore, the team will deploy sensor packages at 3-4 locations and fully instrumented mobile laboratories, and will be deployed at each site for 10 days in 2 seasons. “RITES and IIT-Kanpur also have the onus to work on a pathway to Carbon Neutrality to contribute to our country’s Paris Agreement,” it said.

“Our MoU with IIT-Kanpur will pave the way for the future as we move towards carving a niche in the areas of Sustainability for various sectors,” Manobendra Ghoshal, chief strategy officer, RITES, said.

“Through this partnership, IIT-Kanpur and RITES will be undertaking various projects that will mutually align our sustainability objectives,” A R Harish, dean, research and development, IIT-Kanpur, said.