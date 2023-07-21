IIT Jodhpur’s Inter-disciplinary Research Division aims to bridge gap between academic disciplines

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur’s Inter-disciplinary Research Division, established in 2019-20 aims to provide inter, multi, and trans-disciplinary opportunities to students. The Institute has recently undergone a thorough curriculum review to offer specialised courses/programmes with flexible curriculum, an official release said.

IIT Jodhpur’s Inter-disciplinary Research Division has seven verticals of research known as Inter-disciplinary Research Programmes (IDRPs) – Digital Humanities (DH), IoT and Applications (IoT), Quantum Information and Computation (QIC), Robotics and Mobility (RM), Science of Intelligence (SoI), Smart Health Care (SHC) and, Space Science Technology (SST). Through this research division, IIT Jodhpur aims to bridge the gap between different academic disciplines, enabling the researchers to tackle complex problems with a holistic approach.

The Digital Humanities programme (DH program) involves student projects on topics such as e-governance, ICT, app design, AI-based design, digital banking, VR-based e-learning, digital healthcare, human-computer interaction and digital social reading, archiving, digital heritage, documentation of traditional art and algorithmic accountability among others.

The IoT Applications Vertical focuses on developing IoT technologies for various sectors, including water, wildlife, medical devices, energy, and transport. Fabless chip design is a crucial aspect of their work. The group’s primary focus lies in designing, developing, and analysing next-generation communication technologies for IoT applications. They are also responsible for running the AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Other Things) Fab, established through an MoU signed among IIT J, JCKIF, and the Rajasthan Government.

To advance the Interdisciplinary fields of robotics and mobility systems through development in modelling, control, multimodal perception, communication, AI/ML, and energy management system to solve technological challenges in civil and military sectors to develop state-of-the-art applications, the Robotics and Mobility group is pursuing indigenous research to cultivate technological solutions addressing growing demands in electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and drones, the release said.

Emerge as an Interdisciplinary platform achieving excellence in devising smart healthcare solutions for diagnostics, therapeutics, and remote healthcare through multidisciplinary research and teaching, bringing disruption in the conventional healthcare regime. The joint Medical Technology programme (MMT) with AIIMS, Jodhpur, is an IIT-medical institute collaboration, with the first M. Sc (DH) and MMT batch graduating in 2022.

To grow as a Centre of Excellence for Research and Learning in Space Science and Technology, the Space Science Technology group has four research subgroups (i) Space Propulsion, (ii) Space Sensor, (iii) Remote sensing and (iv) Micro/Nano Satellite. The first subgroup works on rocket propulsion for heavy space vehicles and electric propulsion for micro satellites. The second subgroup focuses on sensors for space missions, space environment measurements, and 2D material-based health monitoring for astronauts. The third subgroup is involved in space sensors, environment measurements, and space observations. The last subgroup concentrates on developing space deployable mini satellites.

In addition to PhD programme, Master programme in DH (M.Sc in DH); Master, Master-PhD, PhD in Medical Technology (MMT) which is a part of IDRP-SHC started in 2020 and M Tech in Robotics and Mobility started in 2022. M.Tech in Quantum Technologies will start in the academic year 2023-24. Around 120 faculties of various primary departments are associated with the division through their secondary affiliation and are encouraged and supported for interdisciplinary projects with both internal and external financial support, the release added.