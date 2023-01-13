IIT Jodhpur’s SME invites application for MBA programme

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) has invited applications for MBA programme and MBA-Technology degrees, along with International Dual Degree Programme with universities in the United States of America, Minor Programmes, Doctoral and Executive Programmes, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, the last date to apply to MBA programmes at IIT Jodhpur is February 28, 2023. Furthermore, the curriculum is based on management and technology courses, it said.

In addition, the programme is designed for candidates with an undergraduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (minimum of 55% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) and a valid CAT 2022 score. Final year students of the above-mentioned programme are also eligible to apply, it said.

“Such candidates, if selected, will be admitted provisionally, on the condition that they meet all requirements for the qualifying degree before the start of the programme and will produce a provisional certificate of completion within two months of joining the programme,” it said.

Furthermore, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview through the virtual mode from the third week of March to the first week of April 2023. The results will be declared in May 2023, and classes will commence in July 2023.