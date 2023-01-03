IIT Jodhpur launches Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur in collaboration with Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ivaan Foundation has set up the Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy, as per an official statement. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur and Narendra Goliya, chairman and managing director, Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ivaan Foundation.

Furthermore, the centre aims to facilitate basic and applied research by utilising the knowledge base of faculty and researchers at IIT Jodhpur. The centre will also look for opportunities to engage with other academic institutions, technology centres, startups and industries spread all over the country.

According to the statement, the research and technology roadmap of the centre aims to enable collaborative research through appropriate programmes and lead to the development of new and enhanced technologies for future applications. “The centre will have close linkage with respective industries and leverage the innovation ecosystem of IIT Jodhpur for technology translation and product development,” it said.

In addition, the centre aims to support startups and MSMEs in identified areas of Clean and Green Energy Technologies, conduct and promote basic and applied research and innovation, and to nurture entrepreneurship.