scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IIT Jodhpur launches Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy

The centre aims to facilitate basic and applied research by utilising the knowledge base of faculty and researchers at IIT Jodhpur.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
IIT Jodhpur launches Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy
The centre aims to support researchers and startups.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur in collaboration with Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ivaan Foundation has set up the Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy, as per an official statement. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur and Narendra Goliya, chairman and managing director, Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ivaan Foundation.

Furthermore, the centre aims to facilitate basic and applied research by utilising the knowledge base of faculty and researchers at IIT Jodhpur. The centre will also look for opportunities to engage with other academic institutions, technology centres, startups and industries spread all over the country.

According to the statement, the research and technology roadmap of the centre aims to enable collaborative research through appropriate programmes and lead to the development of new and enhanced technologies for future applications. “The centre will have close linkage with respective industries and leverage the innovation ecosystem of IIT Jodhpur for technology translation and product development,” it said.

Also Read

In addition, the centre aims to support startups and MSMEs in identified areas of Clean and Green Energy Technologies, conduct and promote basic and applied research and innovation, and to nurture entrepreneurship.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 05:00:00 pm