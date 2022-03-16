IIT Jodhpur opens research centre for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The main objectives of the research centre includes designing an affordable and effective therapeutic for DMD patients by adopting a bioengineered concept.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has established a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) research Centre in collaboration with Dystrophy Annihilation Research Trust (DART), Bangalore and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur.

The current therapeutic options available to treat DMD are minimal and highly expensive (over Rs. 2-3 crores per child a year). Drugs are mostly imported from abroad, accelerating dosing costs and putting them out of reach for most families.

Therefore, the main objectives of the research centre includes designing an affordable and effective therapeutic for DMD patients by adopting a bioengineered concept under the Make in India initiative along with conducting social outreach programmes for children with DMD and their parents.

The team of researchers includes Surajit Ghosh, professor, dean, research and development, professor of bioscience and bioengineering, IIT Jodhpur, Sudipta Bhattacharyya, assistant professor, department of chemistry, IIT Jodhpur, Nirmal Rana – Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry at IIT Jodhpur, Arun Shastry, chief scientific officer, DART Bangalore, Kuldeep Singh, professor, dean academics, AIIMS Jodhpur and Varuna Vyas clinician and expert paediatrician, AIIMS Jodhpur.

“The primary goal of our team is to develop two therapeutic leads for clinical trials on high priority,” professor Ghosh said. The DMD research centre at IIT Jodhpur has hosted two day-long outreach programmes and also initiated the expansion of this activity to every district in Rajasthan.

