IIT Jodhpur launches AyurTech, Centre of Excellence (CoE) sponsored by the Ministry of Ayush.

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has launched AyurTech, a Center of Excellence (CoE) backed by the Ministry of Ayush on May 12, 2023. AyurTech is situated within the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Precision Healthcare, which is housed within the school of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDE) at IIT Jodhpur. The primary objective of this centre is to develop an AI-based comprehensive system for categorising population and individual risk levels and implementing prompt precision health interventions, according to an official release.

“Ayurveda Vigyaan’ is the future of the healthcare system. I am sure in the upcoming years this center will translate various research projects into successful outcomes for the betterment of the public at large,” Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Ministry of Ayush, government of India, said.

IIT Jodhpur has allocated approximately 3760 square feet of developed space for the AyurTech facility, which includes areas for Phenotyping, Molecular Biology, Chemistry, and Device Development Fabrication and Characterisation. This space will facilitate technology immersion and promote skill development across various Ayurveda domains, enhance employability in transdisciplinary fields, create room for innovation and entrepreneurship, and support transdisciplinary research initiatives.

“The collaboration of Ayurveda and Technology can bring a new medical field of ‘integrated medicines’ into the mainstream. The philosophy of this center is to work on individual-centric medicine at an affordable cost using artificial intelligence and data science,” Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur, said, the release mentioned.

