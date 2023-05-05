IIT Jodhpur introduces XR Design, a Master's in Design programme.

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has launched a Master’s in Design (MDes) programme called XR Design from the academic year 2023-24. This is in accordance with the government of India’s mandate to create manpower in the areas related to AR/VR technologies. This programme is designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving field of extended reality (XR) design, according to an official release.

XR Design is a programme that blends traditional design principles with technology to prepare graduates for the future of design. The programme aims to focus on teaching students how to design immersive experiences that incorporate virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality elements, for a variety of applications such as training in healthcare and retail, automotive simulations, digital twins in manufacturing, remote collaboration in workplaces as well as gaming and entertainment, the release mentioned.

“XR Design is a response to the growing demand for designers who can create immersive experiences that go beyond the limitations of traditional modes, the programme aims to equip graduates with the skills they need to create meaningful and engaging experiences that will change how we interact online,” Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur, said.

The programme is open to students from various backgrounds, including graphic design, architecture, and engineering. Students will work with industry-standard software and hardware, such as Unity, Unreal Engine, Maya, and various headsets, to create immersive experiences, as per the release.

“IIT Jodhpur is unique in offering this programme across all centrally funded technical and design institutions in India. “I think this course is good and timely. Students need to go beyond traditional mobile and web UX as the future is beyond it,” Keyur Sorathia, associate professor, IIT Guwahati, said.

