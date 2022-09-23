IIT Jodhpur introduces new 4 year B.Sc. program, check course curriculum and other details

The Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur will launch an engineering linked four year Bachelor of Science programme to cater the growing need and demand for modern technologies. This program will be for Chemistry and Physics and has the flexibility of opting different specializations. In the first year of course, the main focus will be on fundamental knowledge in basic science and engineering while in the second year and third year, the focus will be on comprehensive theory and practicals in advanced concepts of Chemistry and Physics and the final year of the course will give opportunity to focus on the specialized area at the forefront of science. This course is being designed on the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Also Read| JoSAA Counselling 2022: Seat allotment list for round 1 released at josaa.nic.in, details here

Know what are the key features in a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry?

This course is designed for science stream students and will give them the opportunity to opt for different areas like Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Materials and devices, Energy, Healthcare and Environment.

1. Emphasis on industry relevant sustainable innovations

2. Opportunity to get department specific specialization in Spectroscopy & Dynamics, and Organic & Organometallic Catalysis

3. Interdisciplinary specialization in Advanced Energy Materials.

Know what are the key features in a Bachelor of Science in Physics?

The course will focus on theoretical and practical skills in fundamental and applied physics with the understanding of interdisciplinary subjects through theory, computation and hands-on training. The students will have the opportunity to opt in different areas like Green Energy and Sustainable Energy Materials, Photonics and Terahertz Technology/Communications, Quantum Open Systems, Flexible Electronics, Quantum Technology and Communications, Multifunctional Materials and Devices, Smart Energy for smart cities and Smart Healthcare. The key feature of B.Sc. in Physics are:-

1. Flexibility for pursuing capability-linked specialisations in different domains viz. Advanced Energy Materials, Photonics and Quantum Technologies.

2. Integration of Engineering Design aspects into the curriculum.

3. Opportunity to gain industrial experience through industry collaborations.

Also Read| CUET UG 2022: UGC releases tentative schedule for admissions in undergraduate admissions, details here

It should be noted that the students will have the opportunity to convert their four year programme course to five years Bachelor of Science-MTech dual degree programme with respective specialisation. This course also offers to pursue an entrepreneurial path through science-based engineering innovations.